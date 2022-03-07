New trial blood test to detect cancers early arrives in Northamptonshire

A new trial blood test to detect cancers before symptoms appear has arrived in Northamptonshire.

Selected residents aged between 50 and 77 in Northampton and Wellingborough are being invited to take part in the trial at a mobile clinic that will be in the county until the end of the month.

The potentially lifesaving test checks for the earliest signs of more than 50 cancers in the blood and the NHS-Galleri trial, the first of its kind, will assess how well the test works in the NHS and whether the technology can be used as a tool to screen people with no cancer symptoms.

The mobile unit that is in Northampton and will be moving to Wellingborough.

The test is a simple blood test that research has shown is particularly effective at finding cancers that are difficult to identify early – such as head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers.

It works by finding chemical changes in fragments of genetic code – cell-free DNA (cfDNA) – that leak from tumours into the bloodstream.

Head of the NHS East Midlands cancer alliance, Michael Ryan, said: “If you receive a letter do please consider volunteering as soon as you can to get an appointment while the clinic is based in Northampton and Wellingborough.”

Dr Az Ali, GP and clinical lead for cancer for Northamptonshire CCG, added: “The response to the NHS-Galleri trial in Northampton has been incredibly impressive.

“These people are contributing to a study that could prevent cancer deaths not just here but across the UK and around the world.

“We know from other trial locations that slots at the mobile clinics book up rapidly so, if you live in Wellingborough and have been invited, please do register for the trial as soon as you can.

“It is easy to book online or by phone by following details in your invitation letter or checking out nhs-galleri.org. You could be part of a study that has the potential to transform early cancer diagnosis.”

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations:

-Commercial Street car park, Northampton until Tuesday March 8 (midday)

-Tesco car park, Wellingborough from Thursday March 10 to Wednesday March 30

Participants, who must not have had a cancer diagnosis or treatment in the last three years, will be able to watch an animation about the trial, ask questions and, if happy to consent, give a blood sample at their first appointment.

They will be invited back after 12 months, and again at two years, to give two further blood samples.

The NHS-Galleri trial is being run by The Cancer Research UK and King’s College London Cancer Prevention Trials Unit in partnership with the NHS and healthcare company, GRAIL, which has developed the Galleri test.

Anyone whose results indicate a possible cancer will be followed up urgently in the NHS.