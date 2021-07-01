MEET KGH's GOVERNORS: How you can become a member of the hospital trust

Kettering General Hospital

Kettering General Hospital is a Foundation Trust and has the freedom to decide how to meet their obligations according to the needs of local people. It is accountable to local people, who can become members and governors.

Why become a member of the Trust?

There are masses of things happening with Kettering General Hospital including various developments of services and the site, working with others such as Northampton General Hospital as well as other providers.

By becoming a member of the Trust, you will be able to obtain more information about the hospital and health promotion events as well as be invited to the annual meeting for members and can ask questions of executives.

It is particularly useful for young people contemplating a career in care or anyone wanting to move into that employment.

How to become a member of the Trust

Go to the Kettering General hospital website.

Look up towards the right-hand side and click on “getting involved”

Scroll down and you will come to a purple box with “How to become a member of KGH” Click on that and it takes you to an easy to fill in form.