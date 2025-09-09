Headlands Surgery team achieves Learning Disability Star Award

The Headlands' surgery team with Learning Disability Health Facilitators Michelle Martin and Emma Darko-Arthur.

Headlands Surgery has been presented with the Learning Disability Star Award in recognition for its work with those with learning disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To qualify they had to demonstrate they were meeting criteria around accessibility, feedback and having a trained Learning Disability Champion.

Faith Dougall is Headlands’ Learning Disability Champion. Her colleague, Jane Valentine led the detailed award submission process and supports the surgery's Learning Disability work. The award was presented to the practice team by Learning Disability Health Facilitators, Emma Darko-Arthur and Michelle Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘Congratulations, this is a real achievement and thank you for the hard work that the practice has done in attaining this.’

Emma said: ‘The award has been running since March 2025. There are criteria that the practice must meet including providing reasonable adjustments, offering patient-centred care and attaining annual health check targets. The award lasts for three years and all we ask is that you just keep up the good work!’

Faith said: ‘I volunteered as I have family that have learning difficulties so I know how important this is. We sent everyone on our Learning Disability Register an information pack and asked if there was anything else we can help with, so we are very willing to listen and adapt what we do if we are able to. Patients might need easy-read information, help to get to the surgery and a quiet space as some get anxious in the waiting room. I enjoy it and it makes me happy that I am helping people.'

Practice Manager Alice Grant said: ‘This award is so appreciated and Jane and Faith have worked so hard to achieve this on our behalf. It is a way of showing that we are doing all we can to make sure our patients are supported and cared for, particularly if they have additional needs.’