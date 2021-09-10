Two Covid deaths in Corby as rates accelerate across the town

Corby's Covid rate is in red. The graph runs up to September 2 and rates are thought to have significantly increased since then.

Two more people from Corby have lost their lives after contracting Covid-19 this week.

Government statistics show the two, who have not been named, died on Tuesday (September 7) and Wednesday (September 8). They are the first deaths since August 2, when one person sadly died. Only five people in the town have died of Covid since the beginning of April.

Corby had one of the lowest Coronavirus rates per 100,000 people in the country only a few weeks ago but this has since accelerated to the highest in the country earlier this week.

Public Health Northamptonshire data released this afternoon (Friday, September 10), which relates to the week ending on Sunday, September 5, showed that the town has a rate of 563 cases per 100,000 people.

This is now thought to have increased to 758 cases per 100,000, as of last night. This is 159 cases higher than Kingston-upon-Hull, which has the second highest rate at 599.

Just 72 per cent of people in Corby have had their first vaccine, and 63 per cent have had their second dose, one of the worst rates in the country.

Since the pandemic began, 11,595 people in Corby have had a positive PCR test, higher than any other area in the county, including Northampton which has a population nearly three times as high.

According to local public health bosses, the most recent data shows an increasing trend in the number of occupied beds with figures still remaining 'concerningly high' compared to those seen in late spring.

The latest data shows a total of 67 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on September 7, which represents a 14 per cent increase when compared to the previous week.

A statement from the county's Local Resilience Forum this afternoon (Friday, September 10) said: "Concerningly, over the last four-week period, the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has continued to increase.

"Overall, more men than women tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

"Hospital bed occupancy also indicates signs of increasing pressure arising from Covid-19 infections. The latest data shows a total of 67 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on September 7, which represents a 14 per cent increase when compared to the previous week (August 31).

"In the most recent week, Northamptonshire saw an overall increase in the number of deaths when compared to the previous week."

There were two outbreaks recorded in Corby in the past 28 days including one in a care home and one in another setting.

Case rates are currently highest in the Lodge Park and Rowlett, Gretton and Cottingham areas.

Lucy Wightman, Joint Director of Public Health for North and West Northamptonshire councils said: "We should all be concerned about the indications this week of increasing infection, illness and death in Northamptonshire.

"As we return to school and work following a summer break, we ask that you also return to being more vigilant about COVID-19. The indications at this time are that we will need your help, once again, in keeping our communities protected this autumn.

"We all need to play our part to keep on top of the virus and COVID- safe behaviours remain an important part of taking care of each other for the foreseeable future. There are eight behaviours and actions which we should all be aware of and follow.

“These are; meet up outside or if you’re indoors, open windows or doors if you have visitors, if you think you might have COVID-19 symptoms, take a PCR test and self-isolate, take a Lateral Flow Device test twice weekly, wear face coverings in crowded places to help protect others, check in with the NHS COVID-19 app when you’re out, wash your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds, get vaccinated with two jabs for best protection and cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.