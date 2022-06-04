Books donated to KGH to help children who have lost a loved one

Intensive Care Unit Deputy Charge Nurse Andy Chatwin receives some of the books from KGH Organ and Tissue Donation Committee Chair Shirley Newman and incoming Chair Nicola Lee.

A generous donation has seen 100 books donated to Kettering General Hospital to help children understand what has happened when they lose loved ones.

The hospital’s organ and tissue donation committee presented the gifts to the A&E department and Intensive Care Unit after noticing that these areas had run low on their stocks of the specialist books.

Intensive Care Unit sister Angela Waterhouse, who is also a former specialist organ donation nurse, said: “The books can be offered to children and their families where a relative has died and the family are understandably grieving.

“They help explain the dying process in story format in a simple way that is appropriate for children. It is something that can help children, and their loved ones, to start the process of coming to terms with their loss.”

Kettering organ and tissue donation incoming chair Nicola Lee said: “Bereavement is intimately connected to our work in organ and tissue donation and we are always looking for ways in which we can support the hospital teams who deal with families going through the loss of a loved one. We saw that this resource was running low in the hospital and felt it was appropriate for us to support this donation.”