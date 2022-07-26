Appeal to find new governors for Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

David Harland, Corby governor for KGH

Kettering General Hospital is calling for people to have their say in the future of the hospital by standing for election as a public governor.

Anyone from the Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough or Rushden areas can stand for election to become a public governor in their local area if they are over 16.

They want to attract candidates from all ethnicities, faiths, genders, ages, disabilities and community groups to ensure the local areas are well represented.

Corby public governor David Harland said: “As a hospital governor you can raise your experiences of the hospital - and those in the community you serve - with the hospital’s executives directors and other senior staff.

“The trust’s council of governors can, and do, make a difference and the management team listen and respond to our concerns.”

There are currently nine seats available on the council of governors: four public governor seats in Corby, two in Welllingborough, one in Kettering, one to cover the rest of the UK and one staff-only seat.

There are no vacancies in the East Northamptonshire constituency (including Rushden and surrounding areas) or the West Northamptonshire constituency (covering Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire) this year.

A key role of the council of governors is to hold the non-executive directors, both individually and collectively, to account for the performance of the board of directors and to represent patients and staff.

No experience or skills necessary, training and support provided along with reasonable expenses.

Mr Harland added: “When I first joined, like most people with no experience in health care, I knew very little about the NHS or our local hospital.

“However, training sessions and support are provided, and the staff have been very good at helping newcomers like myself adapt to the role.”

Governors must be able to commit to attend quarterly council of governor meetings with the opportunity to observe other key committees.

For more information on standing for nomination, contact KGH’s governor and member lead at sue.broome@nhs.net or call Sue Broome on 0777 3658937.

Applications to stand as a governor must be made by 5pm on September 7.