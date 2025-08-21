Wollaston School celebrates GCSE Results 2025

Two of our highest achievers with Mr Anderson, Head of School

Today we celebrated the amazing success of the GCSE class of 2025 at Wollaston School. We are very proud to recognise the 2025 Year 11s who have delivered an excellent set of GCSE results.

At Wollaston we are proud to promote an extremely broad and diverse curriculum, and students have achieved incredibly well across a huge number of subjects.

Wollaston School is delighted with the overall headline measures achieved with over 66% students achieving a grade 4 + in English and maths and once again performing strongly in comparison to national figures.

The strength of performance across the curriculum is also demonstrated in an average grade of 4.6 which showcases the talents and achievements of Wollaston’s students in humanities, science, performing arts, technology, languages, social sciences, and PE.

One of our top achievers

In terms of individual student performance, we are thrilled to see over 10% of our Year 11 cohort achieving an average grade of 7 or higher whilst 43% of students achieved an average grade of 5 or above. This is a just reward for all students who have worked hard and shown a great deal of commitment to their studies across Year 10 and 11.

Following these amazing results, the class of 2025 will be certainly celebrating today, and this is well deserved. The entire school and local community are incredibly proud of their achievements.

For many, the educational journey at Wollaston School will continue, with a large number of students meeting the entry requirements for further study in our sixth form.

Head of School, Simon Anderson commented ‘I am extremely proud of all the students and the grades they have achieved. It has been a wonderful morning celebrating with them and enjoying in their success. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved, students, staff and parents to ensure that this year group have successfully navigated a year that has not been without difficulties. I am extremely proud of our community and look forward to seeing a great many of the year group joining our successful and vibrant sixth form. To all of our Year 11s, well done and I wish you every success in the future.’

Wollaston School is a proud member of the Nene Valley Partnership, which has a mission to provide excellence in education to our local community. We have a proud tradition of academic success blended with wider personal development and ensuring that students who attend Wollaston can access the very best destinations following their post-16 studies.

The Sixth Form at Wollaston is a vibrant, growing and successful part of the school. Wollaston continues to promote a broad and inspirational curriculum offer, making it one of the largest and most successful local Sixth Form Providers. We are now looking forward to welcoming these incredible students into Year 12 in September, in addition to an increasing number of external applicants from other schools.