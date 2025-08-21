Weston Favell Academy enjoys pupils’ GCSE success

Marcus Wakenshaw celebrating GCSE results this morning

Pupils and staff at Weston Favell Academy, located on Booth Lane South and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating as they receive their GCSE results today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy is pleased to share that it has been a positive year for pupils, many of whom will continue at the Academy with their A Levels studies.

While all pupils have done well, there have been some wonderful individual performances. These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Caswell-White,who successfully achieved grade 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, English language, English literature, further maths, maths, statistics and history, as well as a Distinction* in performing arts.

Taran Hawkins,who s achieved grade 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, further maths, maths and statistics. Taran also received a grade 8 in geography, a grade 7 in English language and a grade 6 in English literature.

Jian Huang,who is celebrating grade 9s in biology, chemistry, further maths, maths, history and statistics. Jian also achieved a Distinction* in IT, a grade 8 in physics and grade 7 in both English literature and language.

Christy Hewitt,who earned grade 9s in biology, chemistry and maths. Christy also achieved grade 8s in physics, French and history; grade 7s in statistics and further maths; a grade 6 in English literature; and a 5 in English language.

Marcus Wakenshaw,who received grade 9s in chemistry, physics, further maths, maths and statistics; a Distinction in performing arts; a grade 8 in biology; a grade 7 in French; and a grade 6 in English.

Linda Ta, who achieved a Distinction* in art and design, a Distinction in finance, and grade 8s in both maths and chemistry. Linda also earned grade 7s in biology, English literature, English language and physics; and a grade 6 in geography.

Taran Hawkins receives his GCSE results at Weston Favell Academy

Todd Johnson, Executive Principal at Weston Favell Academy, said:

“I could not be prouder of our pupils and their achievements. They have worked so hard throughout the year, and to see their hard work pay off is astounding. We look forward to welcoming many of them back into the sixth form and those who are going elsewhere, we wish them all the best in their next steps!”