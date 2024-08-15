Weston Favell Academy celebrates A Level success
and live on Freeview channel 276
The determination of pupils’ hard work has meant many have achieved strong results and will now progress onto their chosen next steps in higher education, jobs or apprenticeships. The Academy is pleased to share these results, with some highlights including:
- Casper Krzyzanow, who achieved an outstanding set of results with an A* in product design, an A in maths and D* D* in BTEC national sports coaching and development, through Brighter Futures. Casper has secured his place to study product design and development at Loughborough University.
- Anik Ali, who successfully achieved an A* in finance, a Distinction in business and a B in history, and is progressing to study finance at the University of Northampton.
- Danny Fleck, who achieved an A in history, a Distinction in business, and a B in English language. He is taking a gap year to travel, work and write before going to university.
- Alfie Simms, who commendably achieved an A in mathematics, and A in computer science and a B in physics and is going to study mechanical engineering at the University of Birmingham.
Todd Johnson, Senior Executive Principal at Weston Favell Academy said:
“I never fail to be amazed at what our pupils can achieve when they have an environment that recognises them as individuals and supports and nurtures them to be their very best selves. I am incredibly proud of the results achieved today and we look forward to hearing about the next stage in their journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.