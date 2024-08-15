Weston Favell Academy celebrates A Level success

Pupils and staff at Weston Favell Academy, located on Booth Lane South and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating receiving their A Level results today.

The determination of pupils’ hard work has meant many have achieved strong results and will now progress onto their chosen next steps in higher education, jobs or apprenticeships. The Academy is pleased to share these results, with some highlights including:

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

“I never fail to be amazed at what our pupils can achieve when they have an environment that recognises them as individuals and supports and nurtures them to be their very best selves. I am incredibly proud of the results achieved today and we look forward to hearing about the next stage in their journey.”