Wellingborough Primary School of the Year winners

By Martin Hunter
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:22 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
Key Staff who contributed to the success of the schoolplaceholder image
Key Staff who contributed to the success of the school
Drastic improvement over the past 12 months has led to results significantly above national at Olympic Primary School, in a catchment area of high deprivation.

In Year 6, the school achieved the highest outcomes in its history. The results not only set a new benchmark but also pave the way for continued success in the years to come.

This incredible recognition reflects the remarkable journey we’ve been on over the past 12 months. Through the hard work and dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and your continued support as parents, we have achieved drastic improvements across the board.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our efforts have resulted in outcomes that are now significantly above national averages in many areas, and this award acknowledges the progress, commitment, and community spirit that make our school such a special place.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice