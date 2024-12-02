Wellingborough Primary School of the Year winners
In Year 6, the school achieved the highest outcomes in its history. The results not only set a new benchmark but also pave the way for continued success in the years to come.
This incredible recognition reflects the remarkable journey we’ve been on over the past 12 months. Through the hard work and dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and your continued support as parents, we have achieved drastic improvements across the board.
Our efforts have resulted in outcomes that are now significantly above national averages in many areas, and this award acknowledges the progress, commitment, and community spirit that make our school such a special place.