“Welcome to your Future” – Sir Christopher Hatton Academy invites local students to discover Sixth Form life at upcoming Open Evening

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy is opening its doors to prospective students and their families for its annual Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday 13th November 2025, from 6-8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event offers students the chance to find out more about the wide range of A Level and vocational subject available, speak to teachers and current Sixth Form students, and experience the welcoming, high-achieving environment that defines Sir Christopher Hatton Academy Sixth Form. x8g3qyt

Two presentations will be held during the evening at 6.30pm and 7.15pm, giving visitors the opportunity to explore subjects and meet staff before or after their chosen session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please book your free tickets for you preferred presentation slot using the link below to secure your place.

Sixth Form Open Evening

“A Sixth Form that feels like a community”

Head Student Egle says she is proud to be part of such a supportive and inspiring environment:

“My favourite thing about walking through those gates everyday are the laughing fits and light-hearted conversations I have with my friends and teachers that make my studies all seem worth it. Everyone in the school is so welcoming and being greeted with a smile from students in all year groups reminds me of how many well-rounded individuals I share this community with.”

Book your place using the QR code.

Director of Sixth Form Amy Williams added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Sixth Form combines academic excellence with exceptional pastoral care. We want every student to feel valued and confident to pursue their ambitions. The Open Evening is the perfect opportunity to see our ethos in action and to find out what makes Sir Christopher Hatton such a special place to continue your education.”