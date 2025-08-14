Two students at Kettering Buccleuch Academy secure places at University of Oxford

Sixth Formers at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) are celebrating today after receiving their A Level and BTEC results, with two students at the school set to take up places at the University of Oxford.

Euan Chatburn, who was awarded two A*s in English Language & Literature and Media, and an A in History has secured his place at St Catherine’s College, University of Oxford to study History. Alongside Euan, Ofure Okondo, who was awarded two A*s in Psychology and Biology, and a B in Chemistry, is set to attend the prestigious institution to study Psychology at Christchurch College.

Speaking of his success, Euan said: “Thank you to all the amazing staff and teachers at KBA and the wonderful environment they create!”

Ofure said: “This opportunity would not have been possible without the support of the Sixth Form Team, and the support system around me. I feel so incredibly blessed to see years of hard work pay off, and I’m so grateful to the people around me for helping to make this dream a reality. “

Other standout performers at KBA, receiving a raft of the top A Level and BTEC grades include:

Amelia Buckby, who was awarded an A* in Sociology, and two As in History and Law, and has secured a Law apprenticeship with Hannah Solicitors, based in Rushden;

Daze Webster, who was awarded an A* in Art, an A in Maths, and a Distinction* in Applied Law, and will be going to Norwich University of the Arts to study Illustration;

Noah Freeman, who was awarded an A* in Geography, an A in Business Studies, and a Distinction* in Travel and Tourism, and will be taking a gap year;

Success Orbrei-Joe, who was awarded three Distinction*s in Applied Business, IT and Health and Social Care, and is going on to a Nursing apprenticeship at Bedford Hospital;

Keisha Cobbold, who was awarded a Distinction* in Applied Law, and two Distinctions in Applied Business and IT, and is going on to the University of Leicester to study Law.

Sam Shaw, Head of Sixth Form at KBA, said: “I am so pleased once again with our A Level and BTEC results – they are testament to how hard-working our Year 13 students have been and the dedication of our subject specialist teachers. The next steps for our Year 13s are set to be very exciting. They have been a talented and wonderful cohort to teach and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Richard Shaw, Principal of KBA, said: “Congratulations to our Sixth Form students on their excellent results – we are all so proud of their achievements! The hard work and efforts they have put into their studies during their time with us have paid off and they are now able to successfully progress towards their future careers. I would also like to pay tribute to our exceptional staff who work tirelessly to support our students and who have contributed significantly to our students’ success today.”