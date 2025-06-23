Swords, spinning – and even a dinosaur as Higham Ferrers school children step back in time

Higham Ferrers school children have been learning all about teamwork – and doing it with the medieval art of sword-fighting.

Kitted out in padded helmets and armed with protective shields and swords, the 90 Year-5 pupils of Higham Ferrers Junior School have been battling it out on the town’s own ancient grounds: the 600-year-old Henry Chichele College lawns.

And, as proved at other schools around the country, even timid pupils joined in, enthusiastically wielding their swords as they took on opponents.

The shouts, giggles and squeals of delight, proved just what a fun activity it proved to be.

Pic cap. Pic 6252) Kitted out in special protective gear, pupils of Higham Ferrers Junior School turned back the clock and turned their hands to sword-fighting at the nearby historic Henry Chichele College. PICTURE: HIGHAM FERRERS JUNIOR SCHOOL

“It is not about aggression: it is all about teamwork and having fun,” explained Lee Warden and Michael Trayhurn, who travelled from Norwich to teach the school-

goers the secrets of sword-fighting.

The sword-fighting experience was one of the highlights of The Great Big Green Week – a national campaign – arranged by Higham Ferrers Tourism’s Chichele College sub-committee.

Chichele College chairperson, Carol Fitzgerald, explained that the committee had been given a grant from All Souls College, Oxford, for an activity that would teach local school children something about the town’s historic heritage.

Pupils are currently learning about what life was like in early Tudor times, which as history records, includes warrior-like activities.

Chichele College and All Souls College share a unique bond: Both were built by Archbishop Henry Chichele, Higham Ferrers’s most famous son, some 600 years ago.

Carol called in Lee and Michael from the Get Medieval company who teach sword- fighting at schools, museums, music festivals and fetes around the country.

“In the past, children were only able to see other people sword-fighting. They never got the chance to find out what it was like for themselves,” Lee said.

This prompted him to design sword-fighting for children using padded helmets, swords and shields.

“This enables them to get a proper feel for sword-fighting and find out just how tiring it is,” he said.

Even tough rugby-players whom he has taught quickly find it hard going, he said.

And conducting a sword-fighting session at a medieval site like Chichele College really elevated the experience for Higham Ferrers pupils, he felt.

“Being surrounded by original architecture and the atmosphere of a place with genuine historical significance allowed schoolchildren to better imagine and understand the lives of people from the past,” Lee said.

“The physicality of sword-fighting, combined with the authenticity of the setting, created an immersive learning experience connecting pupils directly to the history

they are exploring.”

The Higham Ferrers pupils first heard a talk about the rules and how to use their swords.

They were told that it was not about battering each other; it was about chivalry and having respect for each other.

Then, they were taught how to stay safe: how not to hurt each other and eventually, how to work together as a team.

Stabbing with swords was abolished some 800 years ago at tournaments, the sword-fighting experts said later.

“It’s more of a swinging movement,” Michael explained.

Gemma McGee, Higham Ferrers Junior School Deputy Head Teacher said: “I think this is absolutely wonderful and it is an opportunity for the children to come and experience this in a place that is so relevant.”

Other medieval activities that unfolded during the Big Green Week further demonstrated what it was like to live during Tudor times.

Pupils watched and tried hand drop-spinning (the spinning wheel came much later), played a game with a home-made cardboard castle; made paper Tudor roses and drew what they thought Higham Ferrers Castle (demolished under Henry VIII) had looked like.

There were some creative interpretations, with one young artist drawing a special visitor to the castle – a dinosaur!

Pupils from another local school – the Henry Chichele Primary School - attended their own sessions during Big Green Week and got to learn all about medieval food.