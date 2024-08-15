Results: Sir Christopher Hatton Academy

By Trudie White
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:53 BST
Sir Christopher Hatton Academy is once again celebrating a fantastic set of A-level results. The percentage of students at the Academy achieving the highest grades A*-B is significantly higher than the national average. The Academy is also very proud of the achievement of students who completed vocational qualifications, with over 70% students achieving the highest grades of a Distinction*/Distinction.

Mr N Salisbury and Mr A Mitchell, Co-Principals of the Academy based in Wellingborough, said “The staff of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy would like to congratulate all students on their hard work, focus and determination. This cohort have worked with great dedication and contributed widely to the whole Academy. We wish them all the very best as they prepare for their future endeavours”.

Notable students include:

Jamie Hopkin – A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics – He will be studying Physics at Oxford University

Barbara and SonalBarbara and Sonal
Liberty Spillane – A* in Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths – She will be studying Physics at Oxford University

Barbara Podlewska – A* in English Lit, A* in Ethics and an A in History - She will be studying Philosophy and History at the University of Leeds

Niyati Mistry – A’s in Biology, Chemistry and Maths – She will be studying Chemistry at the University of Birmingham

Sonal Rathod – A’s in English Literature, History and Politics

Year 7 Open Evening for the academic year 2025-26: Monday 7th and Tuesday 8th October

Sixth Form Open Evening: Thursday 7th November

