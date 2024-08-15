Results: Sir Christopher Hatton Academy
Mr N Salisbury and Mr A Mitchell, Co-Principals of the Academy based in Wellingborough, said “The staff of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy would like to congratulate all students on their hard work, focus and determination. This cohort have worked with great dedication and contributed widely to the whole Academy. We wish them all the very best as they prepare for their future endeavours”.
Notable students include:
Jamie Hopkin – A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics – He will be studying Physics at Oxford University
Liberty Spillane – A* in Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths – She will be studying Physics at Oxford University
Barbara Podlewska – A* in English Lit, A* in Ethics and an A in History - She will be studying Philosophy and History at the University of Leeds
Niyati Mistry – A’s in Biology, Chemistry and Maths – She will be studying Chemistry at the University of Birmingham
Sonal Rathod – A’s in English Literature, History and Politics
