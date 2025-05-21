Over £90,000 raised by 1,000 young triathletes at Oundle School

- Over 1,000 pupils from 21 local schools took part in the Knight Frank Schools Triathlon at Oundle School on Sunday 18 May. - Aspiring triathletes ran, swam and cycled a total of 1,700km combined, equivalent to the distance between Guildford and Valencia. - Top fundraisers Ruby, Mia, George and Maia from Heath Mount School raised £1,750! - Series of 12 events is set to raise over £1.2 million for charity this May - June.

1,000 school children came together at Oundle School on Sunday 18 May to take part in the Knight Frank Schools Triathlon, the UK’s largest fundraising event for children. In teams, they swam, cycled and ran their hearts out and have so far raised over £90,000 for Restless Development and over 20 other charities chosen by the participating schools. It is a truly inspiring story of local children supporting young people to lead positive change across the world.

This is a national series organised by global youth charity Restless Development who support young leaders to create a better world and last year alone worked with over 288,000 young people. This year 12,000 pupils will be taking part in the Schools Triathlon to raise over £1.2 million. Thanks to the event sponsors, Knight Frank and Neilson Beach Clubs the much needed funds raised will go directly to charity.

Oundle School has generously hosted the event since 2021. It is truly a community centred day, with local businesses and over 2,000 attendees coming together for a feel-good event. Generous volunteers and Oundle pupils kindly gave up their Sunday to ensure the event ran smoothly.

A team pictured celebrating post event.

Lots of inspiring stories came out on the day including top fundraisers Ruby, Mia, George and Maia who raised an incredible £1,750 for charity. When asked why they decided to fundraise they said; “because there aren’t many people as fortunate as us and so we want to help them”.

The Knight Frank Schools Triathlon is an event which captures the determination, power and compassion of young people.

If you would like to be involved in the 2026 event as either a sponsor or host school please email the Schools Triathlon team [email protected] with the subject line ‘Getting Involved’.

Alternatively, if you would like to sign up to volunteer why not join our Schools Triathlon Volunteer Committee or support us on the day of the event. For more information email [email protected] or [email protected].