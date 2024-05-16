Olympic heroes lend their support for student training day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students had the unique opportunity to interview four Olympic athletes as part of a media training day hosted by East Midlands Academy Trust.

The Year 10 students from #EMATter schools Northampton International Academy and Prince William School were joined by pupils from Wollaston School, part of the Nene Valley Partnership, for the session yesterday, where they were able to interview gold medallist Tessa Sanderson CBE, bronze medal-winning sprinter Joslyn Hoyte-Smith MBE, Olympic hammer thrower Shirley Addison and runner Lou Collins.

The event was a training day to prepare the student for their trackside reporting duties at the forthcoming EMAT Olympic Day, an athletics competition involving 10 schools taking place next month which will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training was led by Sky Sports presenter Dave Fulton, who will also be the host for the EMAT Olympic Day, and saw the students learn about interview skills and commentary practice.

Students took part in a media training day hosted by East Midlands Academy Trust

Prince William School student Grace Moreland, who attended the media training day, said: “I really enjoyed the training day. I liked learning about interviewing people and I’m going to practice at home to build my confidence.”

East Midlands Academy Trust chief executive Josh Coleman said: “This is the fourth year running that we’ve held our EMAT Olympic Day and it’s thanks to our unique partnership with GB Olympians that the students today were given the special privilege of speaking to no fewer than four Olympic athletes.

“Our EMAT Olympic Day is about promoting teamwork and commitment through sport, but this opportunity for some of our students to be trackside reporters at the event offers even greater learning experiences for our pupils.