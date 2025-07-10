Children get to experience VR headsets in their learning to further enhance the outcomes

After being recognised for its improvements last year in the Northamptonshire Education awards Olympic Primary continues to improve academically

As we approach the end of the school year, the school is delighted to share once again the remarkable achievements and successes the school community has experienced over the past months.

The academic achievements have again been exceptional. In the Year 6 KS2 assessments improved again on last year with even more record breaking results across the school:

87% of Y6 children achieved the combined standard of Reading, Writing and Maths. This is significantly above the national average of 62%

89% of Y6 children achieved the expected standard in Mathematics. This is significantly above the national average of 74%

88% of children passed the Year 1 Phonics screening check. This is significantly above last year's national average of 80%

92% of Year 4 children achieved over 22 marks in the Phonics Screening check which is out of 25.

Mr Hunter (Head of School) continues to strive for academic success

Beyond academics, the school has enriched our children' school experience through extracurricular activities. This year, the school offered over 45 free clubs, allowing children to explore their interests and develop new skills outside the classroom. Some of the highlights this year have been art club, gardening club, homework club and even Year 6 Saturday school. All of these clubs will be remaining free for all children in the next academic year.

Olympic school has been actively involved in over 70 competitions and events this year, showcasing the talents and abilities of the children in various fields. These events have provided children with valuable experiences and the chance to represent the school with pride.

Additionally, Olympic organised over 35 school trips / visits, broadening our children' horizons and enhancing their learning through real-world experiences. These activities have been instrumental in creating memorable and impactful educational experiences.

The Schools Nursery will be opening for 2 year olds in September. The school mini bus service to local estates will also continue to be available and also improve with both morning pick ups and evening drop offs planned for next year.

In conclusion, this school year at Olympic Primary School has been marked by outstanding achievements and continuous improvement.