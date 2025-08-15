Montsaye Academy students thrilled with A Level results

Montsaye Students Celebrating their results.

As students across the country receive their A Level results today, celebrations are underway at Montsaye Academy as its Sixth Formers achieve the school’s best results in recent years. This year, 68.5% of A Level entries achieved grades A*-C with 40% achieving grades A*-B.

With these results under their belts, Sixth Formers at Montsaye Academy have been able to confirm their places at some brilliant destinations, including Russell Group universities and are excited to take their next steps.

After many years of hard work, students performed particularly well in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Sports Studies. Whilst the whole school celebrates these achievements, there were also standout individual successes, including:

Maneesh Madhu, who achieved A*s in Biology and Chemistry, as well as As in Maths and Physics. With these grades, he will be going on to study Medicine at the University of Birmingham

Arran Tromans, who will be studying Mathematics at the University of Sheffield after achieving an A* in Maths and As in Further Maths, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science

Joe Terry, who achieved As in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and has secured his place at Durham University to read Biology

Matthew Dawson, who will be attending the University of York to read Chemistry after he achieved an A* in Maths, an A in Physics and a B in Chemistry

Filip Tkaczyk, who achieved an A in Psychology and Bs in Maths and Business and will also be attending the University of York, to study Business and Management

Ovidiu Tibuleac, who achieved an A* in Photography A, a B in Psychology and a C in Maths and will be undertaking a civil engineering apprenticeship with JPP Consulting

Ben Baines, Principal at Montsaye Academy, said: “I am exceptionally proud of each and every student in this cohort. The work ethic and resilience shown by all of them has been incredibly impressive and makes their celebrations today even more deserved. They are going onto some fantastic destinations that suit each of their interests and talents and I would like to take this opportunity to wish them every success in the next phase of their lives.”