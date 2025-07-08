Montsaye Academy performs magical Mozart opera at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Last week, students at Montsaye Academy enjoyed the extraordinary opportunity to take part in a special performance of Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute on the renowned stage of the Cambridge Corn Exchange.

Their performance was the culmination of a project delivered by United Learning in partnership with the Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO) to introduce pupils to opera. Over the past few months, students have been working hard to be able to showcase their talents, creativity and confidence on the iconic stage through their performance of the famous opera, as part of the choir or orchestra or in backstage production.

At the performance, students joined together with their peers from United Learning schools to put on a spellbinding show. With Montsaye Academy joining United Learning next academic year, being part of the Group will mean students at the school have access to incredible enrichment experiences like these that the Group provides.

In the lead up to the performance, students were lucky enough to participate in workshops with professional opera singers and artists from the Royal Opera House, giving them exciting experience in high-calibre musical and dramatic performance.

Morwenna, a Year 10 student at Montsaye Academy, said:

“It was a great experience singing with other schools and being part of a big performance with professional opera singers and an orchestra.”

Anna Thomas, Head of Music at Montsaye Academy, said:

“From launching the project across the Year 7 music curriculum many months ago to performing at The Corn Exchange, I have been so impressed by our students’ resilience. They took on a new style of music, embraced the dramatic storytelling, stunning melody lines and infectious characters and demonstrated excellence during the performance in Cambridge. It has been an exceptional project for our students to be part of.”