Millbrook students not messing with litter..

Millbrook Junior School's ECO committee were excited to take delivery of their new litter-picking station last week.

The committee of Year 6 pupils had pledged to tackle litter in the school grounds this year, and the litter picking station was one of the initiatives to do this.

Sarah Hart, the ECO Lead at Millbrook said, ' The children thought carefully about the information and logos that they wanted on the board and were thrilled with the results. We hope that the whole school will be inspired to keep our outside area tidy and encourage wildlife in our extensive school grounds'

