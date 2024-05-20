Millbrook students not messing with litter..
The committee of Year 6 pupils had pledged to tackle litter in the school grounds this year, and the litter picking station was one of the initiatives to do this.
Sarah Hart, the ECO Lead at Millbrook said, ' The children thought carefully about the information and logos that they wanted on the board and were thrilled with the results. We hope that the whole school will be inspired to keep our outside area tidy and encourage wildlife in our extensive school grounds'
The pupils were keen to include the four key words that sum up learning at Millbrook: Dream, Believe, Aspire, Achieve and decided on the title 'Love our School! '.