Manor School Sixth Form goes from strength to strength

Manor School is celebrating another year of exceptional achievement as Sixth Form students once again deliver impressive results across both A Level and BTEC qualifications.

For the second consecutive year, A Level results have improved, with nearly half of all grades awarded at A*– B. The average points per A Level entry have increased by +0.93, reflecting this upward trend. Attainment across all Level 3 qualifications has also risen, with the average point score per student increasing by +2.45 compared to 2024 outcomes.

Some stand out A Level performances worthy of recognition include Alannah Draper (A*, A*, A*) reading Maths at the University of Manchester, Callum Reid-Anderson (A*, A*, A) reading Economics at the University of Warwick; Lando Allen (A*, A, B) reading Aerospace Engineering at the University of Birmingham, and Saffy Payne (A*, B, B) reading Photography and Video at De Montfort University.

Students following BTEC qualifications have also excelled with the average grade being a Distinction across all courses. Notable BTEC achievements include Emily Knighton (Distinction, Distinction, Merit), who with these great results has been accepted into the University of Northampton to read Occupational Therapy, and Niamh Spinks-Wilson (Distinction*, A), who is going to read Psychology at Durham University.

Adam Crawte, Principal, said: “I am immensely proud of our Sixth Form students and the dedication they have shown in achieving today’s excellent results. These outcomes are a reflection not only of their determination and hard work, but also of the tireless commitment of our teachers and support staff, who have guided and encouraged them every step of the way. At Manor School, we celebrate more than grades – we value the resilience, character, and growth each student has demonstrated. Today’s success belongs to our whole school community, and I congratulate every student on this important day.”

Matt Coleman, Interim CEO of Nene Education Trust added: ""Congratulations to our Manor School students on an encouraging set of A-Level results. The Sixth Form’s specialist offer continues to make a real difference, enabling students to achieve highly and secure exciting futures. It’s fantastic to see so many moving on to impressive destinations, and I’m proud of the dedication and ambition they have shown. As Adam says, these results are not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, but also to the tireless commitment of our teachers and support staff, so I extend my thanks to them all also.”

Prospective applicants wishing to join the Sixth Form can still get in touch by emailing Miss Collier ([email protected]) at any time, or phoning the school on 01933 623921 from Monday 1st September 2025 onwards.