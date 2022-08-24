LIVE: GCSE results from across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants
Follow this year’s results as they come in
Students from across the north of the county will find out if their hard work has paid off today when they get their GCSE results. We’ll have live updates, reaction and pictures throughout the day.
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 08:04
Key Events
- Students are preparing to find out their grades after months of hard work
- We’ll have results, reaction and pictures from across the north of the county
The first results are in!
Irthlingborough’s Huxlow Science College say pupils have received some astounding results this morning.
A school spokesman said: “This groups of students overcame so many challenges as they prepared for these exams and we are very proud of the way they rose to meet these challenges, and of the results that they have achieved. We are particularly proud of the very positive results achieved across the maths, languages and sport departments, and that the progress achieved across the school has been maintained at pre-pandemic levels.
“It is a testament to the hard work and resilience of staff and students throughout these turbulent years that students are now able to progress onto their planned next stages of education, work and training. The school is looking forward to the new term as it joins the Tove Learning Trust and reopens as Huxlow Academy in September.”
Need support? Tresham College will be answering questions on Twitter
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to the Northants Telegraph’s live coverage of GCSE results day.
We’ll have results, reaction and pictures from schools across the north of the county throughout the day.