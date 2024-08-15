Kingswood Secondary Academy celebrates A Levels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils and staff at Kingswood Secondary Academy located on Gainsborough Road and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating their A Level results today.

The Academy is pleased to announce a year of excellent results for pupils. Their determination and hard work has meant many have achieved strong results and will now progress onto their chosen next steps in higher education, jobs, or apprenticeships.

There have also been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Eamonn Oliff, who achieved two A*s in geography and maths and a Distinction* in business. Eamon has secured his first-place choice to study economics at the University of Nottingham.

Brendan Bremner, who received two As in geography and maths and a B in physics. Brendan has secured his first-place choice to study economics at University of York.

Kayleigh Gilmour, who is celebrating an A in maths and two Bs in biology and chemistry. Kayleigh has secured her first-placed choice to study bio-medical science at University of Sheffield.

Anya Thompson, who deservedly obtained three As in biology, chemistry and physical education. Anya has secured her first-placed choice to study veterinary medicine at Royal Veterinary College, London.

David Saranut, who successfully achieved an A* in sociology and two Bs in English literature and psychology. David secured his first-placed choice to study law at University of Nottingham.

Mathew Gamble, Principal at Kingswood Secondary Academy, said:

“We are so proud of our pupils for what they have achieved. These superb outcomes represent an exceptional accomplishment and is a real testament to their hard work, dedication and the support network around them. We are very excited to see what they will do next and wish them luck for their future endeavours.”