Kimbolton Pre-School to host Open Morning featuring new squirrel mascot

As new space nears completion, children can meet special guest and receive illustrated story book

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimbolton School, in Ware, is set to welcome prospective families to an Open Morning for its brand-new Pre-School on Friday, October 3.

The event will offer visitors an exclusive look inside the newly refurbished space, which will officially open its doors to children in January 2026 – with the chance to also meet the Pre-School’s brand new squirrel mascot and learn more about the school’s values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families attending the Open Morning will have the opportunity to tour the purpose-designed Pre-School, nestled within the beautiful grounds of Kimbolton Prep School, and see the transformation in progress.

Kimbolton Prep School pupils

Prospective families will be able to meet some of the team who will be overseeing the very first cohort of pupils. They will be able learn more about the exciting curriculum on offer, including weekly swimming lessons in the award-winning on-site pool, forest school sessions in Squirrel Wood, and a wide variety of creative and academic activities.

To make the day even more special for little visitors, each child will also receive a beautifully illustrated storybook featuring Kimbolton Pre-School’s squirrel mascot.

The mascot was developed for the start of the new academic year, after Year 6 pupils were tasked to imagine, through artwork, how a squirrel might embody Kimbolton’s core values of Kindness, Curiosity, Courage, Endeavour and Integrity. Local artist, Emma Bullman, then brought the children’s vision to life using their sketches as her inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Petrie, Head of the Prep School at Kimbolton, commented: “We are thrilled to be opening Kimbolton Pre-School in January 2026 and to unveil the space that will provide our children with a truly inspiring start to their school journey.

Claire Petrie with 'squirrel' mascot

"We can’t wait to welcome families to our Open Morning, which will give them the chance to experience first-hand the warm, inspiring environment we are creating – a place where curiosity will be encouraged, imaginations will flourish, and a lifelong love of learning will begin.”

With small class sizes, and a guaranteed place in Kimbolton’s Reception class, the new Pre School will provide an excellent foundation for future education in a caring and stimulating setting.

Families interested in finding out more about January 2026 entry, should visit: www.kimboltonschool.com/visit email: [email protected]

To learn more about Kimbolton Pre-School, please visit: www.kimboltonschool.com/preschool