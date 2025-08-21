Kettering Buccleuch Academy students secure sweep of grade 9s

Students and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) are celebrating today after GCSEs were awarded across the country, with two students at the school securing a highly impressive nine grade 9s.

Among those marking their success today – all of whom will be returning to KBA Sixth Form in September – are:

Allan, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8;

Varsha, who achieved nine grade 9s;

Yandel, who achieved seven grade 9s and two grade 8s;

Charlie, who achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7;

Alyssa, who achieved five grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 7.

Varsha said: “My results are beyond my wildest expectations but I couldn't have done it without the KBA staff. I feel so proud of what I have achieved and I am going to celebrate!”

(L to R) Finn, Noah, Holly, Alyssa, Varsha, Theo and Shane

Alyssa said: “I feel overwhelmed – I didn't expect to do this well! I am really proud of myself. All the hard work has paid off and I want to thank all my teachers for their support.”

These results follow last week’s A Level success which saw students at the school receive a raft of the top grades, including two students who are set to take up places at the University of Oxford.

Lauren Haggart, Head of Year 11 at KBA, said: “A huge congratulations to all our Year 11 students receiving their GCSEs results today – there have been some absolutely fantastic outcomes. This cohort worked really hard so it has been wonderful to see them rightfully celebrating today.”

Richard Shaw, Principal at KBA, said: “I am delighted to be celebrating some excellent results today, which is a culmination of a collective effort from staff and students. Our Year 11s have seen their hard work pay off and I am really pleased that so many of them are remaining with us to study at the Sixth Form here at KBA. Thank you to our teams of staff across the school for the superb guidance they offer our young people – I am, as always, extremely appreciative of their support for our students, both in the classroom and beyond it.”