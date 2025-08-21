Improvements to celebrate at Montsaye Academy

Angel celebrating her results at Montsaye Academy.

Improved GCSE results see more students excited to continue studies at school’s Sixth Form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As students across the country receive their GCSE results today, celebrations are underway at Montsaye Academy, with Year 11 students achieving the best results in recent years.

There were significant improvements in both English and maths, with many students also performing particularly well in computer science, music and physical education. Some of the highest grades were seen across the sciences, with many students achieving multiple grade 9s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the achievements of the whole cohort, there was cause for celebration among individuals, with some of the standout student successes including:

Poppie celebrating her results and Montsaye Academy.

• Daisy, who achieved three grade 9s in English Literature, Biology and History, six grade 8s in Business, Chemistry, English Language, French, Maths and Physics with a further grade 7 in Further Maths;

• Poppie, who achieved three grade 9s in Biology, History, Philosophy and Ethics, four grade 8s in Chemistry, English Language, Maths and Physics, as well as two grade 7s in English Literature and Music;

• Aiden, who achieved five grade 9s across the sciences, Computer Science and Maths, a grade 8 in History, 3 grade 7s in design, English Language and Further Maths with a grade 6 in English Literature;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Angel, who achieved two grade 9s in Chemistry and English Literature, four grade 8s in geography, physics, music, philosophy and ethics, as well as 3 grade 7s in English Language, Maths and Biology;

Montsaye student, Hasiru celebrating his results today.

• Sky, who achieved a 9 in Geography, four grade 8s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and French, as well as four grade 7s in English Language and Literature, Maths and Physical Education.

With these improvements at GCSE following a highly successful A Level results last week, numbers are set to increase significantly, with students opting to continue their studies at Montsaye Academy Sixth Form.

Ben Baines, Principal at Montsaye Academy, said:

“I could not be prouder of our students collecting their results today. The development and growth in confidence I have witnessed in each and every student over the past academic year has been very rewarding. To see their determination, hard work and tenacity translate into some excellent results is particularly gratifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montsaye students celebrating their results.

“It is a pleasure to celebrate these results with them today, and we are looking forward to welcoming many of them back in September to continue their studies with us in the Sixth Form at Montsaye Academy.”

Daisy said:

“I’m extremely happy with my results and wouldn’t have been able to achieve them without the wonderful teachers who have supported me and other students so much throughout the process, thanks to Mr Ronald, especially!”

Sky commented:

“In Year 8, I wasn’t even sure if I would sit my GCSEs, let alone pass them. The teachers in the past two years have helped me so much; without them, I wouldn’t have achieved the results I did today. I’m so grateful to them, and I’m beyond happy with my results.”