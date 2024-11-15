Gretton Primary Academy partners with Gretton Baptist Chapel for link to Hope Shoebox Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Gretton Primary Academy are making a powerful impact both locally and globally through their participation in the Link to Hope Shoebox Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collaborating with Gretton Baptist Chapel, the school community has filled over 20 shoeboxes with essential items and thoughtful gifts to send to families and elderly individuals in war-torn and impoverished regions of Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova.

Driven by a deep sense of social responsibility, the School Council spearheaded the campaign. They presented the appeal at assembly, explaining the types of items each shoebox should include and encouraging their classmates to embrace the opportunity to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with their families, pupils filled the shoeboxes with essential personal care items like shower gel and shampoo, along with family-friendly games, stationery, gifts for parents, sweet treats, soft toys, and warm scarves and hats.

Gretton Primary pupils with Karen Lloyd and Denise Poulter from Gretton Baptist Church

In a special handover event, pupils presented the shoeboxes to Karen Lloyd and Denise Poulter from Gretton Baptist Chapel. With the school’s contributions, combined with those from the wider community, an impressive 161 shoeboxes will be shipped abroad, exceeding their original goal of 120 boxes and highlighting the strength of community support.

Karen Lloyd expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Chapel, saying, “We want to say thank you to the children, families, and staff at Gretton Primary Academy for such a fantastic response to this year’s Link to Hope Shoebox Appeal.”

Olive Wasilewski, a Year 6 member of the School Council, reflected on the school’s effort: “It was good to be able to help others less fortunate than us. We are all so lucky to get presents at Christmas, and it feels good to give something back. I was shocked with how many boxes we collected as a school, which just goes to show how much we care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gretton Primary Academy is proud of its pupils for their compassion and generosity, and grateful to the Gretton Baptist Chapel for the opportunity to collaborate on such a meaningful project. This initiative serves as a reminder of the far-reaching power of kindness, community, and the importance of supporting those who need it most.