Future leaders shine at Brooke Weston Trust’s Leadership Academy celebration event

Paul Shepherd delivering his final group presentation

Recently, 15 emerging leaders across Brooke Weston Trust proudly graduated from a bespoke Leadership Academy Programme. This marks the fourth cohort to complete the initiative, who began their leadership journey in November 2023.

Launched in 2018, the Leadership Academy was created to identify and nurture leadership talent across the Trust. Designed to complement the National Qualifications Framework, the programme offers a unique, internal professional development pathway that promotes cross-school collaboration and develops future leaders from within.

Over the course of 18 months, participants have engaged with a series of tailored training sessions delivered by a range of inspirational guest speakers, including Stuart Pringle, CEO of Silverstone Circuits Ltd. The programme explored key areas such as governance, collaboration, accountability, and strategic leadership. Attendees also completed psychometric profiling to gain deeper insight into their personal leadership styles and areas for growth.

As part of their final showcase, participants delivered group presentations reflecting on their personal leadership journeys, before receiving their official certificates of completion.

Sarah Fleming delivering her final group presentation

Paul Shepherd, from Corby Technical School explained how the psychometric profiling assisted him in understanding empathy, commenting: “If you are not giving the best of yourself, then you are not going to be giving the best to your team to inspire and move forward.”

Rebecca Annetts, from Oakley Vale Primary School, was inspired by guest speaker Cathie Payne, CEO of REAch2 Academy Trust, whose vision focuses on school leaders transforming children’s lives and creating opportunities as they grow into adulthood. She noted: “This course gave me the chance to network and helped me see where I want to go with my career.”

As the event ended, participants were asked to share a sentence that summed up their experience.

Hannah Middleton, from Beanfield Primary School, shared: “Being a good leader starts with the core beliefs of who you are.”

Brooke Weston Trust's Leadership Academy Graduates

Sarah Fleming, from Beanfield Primary School, said: “Be the buffalo in the storm – face things head on.”

Natasha Barstow, from Corby Business Academy, added: “Be brave, be curious and hold your nerve.”

Jane MacDonald, Director of the Primary Training Hub and the Chair of the Leadership Academy Steering Group at Brooke Weston Trust, said: “We are exceptionally proud of our newest Leadership Academy graduates. This cohort has shown real commitment to growing their skills and shaping their future as senior leaders within the Trust. The programme has provided them with a strong foundation, and we cannot wait to see what they will achieve.”

Dr Andrew Campbell, CEO of Brooke Weston Trust, shared: “At Brooke Weston Trust, we believe that strong leadership is the key to great education. The Leadership Academy reflects our core value of ‘Ambition For All’, championing the growth of dedicated individuals who are driven to inspire, lead, and ‘Be The Difference’ across our family of schools. We are pleased to have invested in their journeys, and in the future of our Trust.”

To learn more about the programme, please visit: www.brookewestontrust.org/leadershipacademy.