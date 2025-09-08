Finedon Nursery: Officially open
Today we were delighted to welcome our first children into our new nursery setting. The reactions from parents and children were positive as our nursery children began their settling in sessions.
Finedon nursery is a teacher led nursery based at Finedon Infant School and is purpose-built to support 3 and 4 year old children laying the foundations for a lifelong love of learning. With highly qualified staff and engaging play-based learning activities, the nursery offers a holistic approach to early childhood development.
“We believe that every child deserves the best possible start in life,” said Joanne Lloyd-Williams, Headteacher, “Our new nursery has been thoughtfully created to nurture curiosity, creativity, and confidence, ensuring children feel valued and supported as they take their first steps in education.”
Nursery tours are available for prospective families who wish to explore the facilities and meet the nursery team.
For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact the school office 01933 680467.
Finedon Nursery is proud to be part of the Learning for Life Education Trust.
More information about the nursery can be found on the website. Please contact [email protected] if you need any additional information.