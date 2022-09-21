Double celebration for Burton Latimer primary school

Pupils and staff at a Burton Latimer primary school are celebrating two prestigious awards – one for their environmental work, the other for sport.

Meadowside Primary School in Burton Latimer has been named an Eco-School and was also awarded the Gold School Mark at the same time.

The ECO School Award recognises work making the school more environmentally friendly and raising eco-awareness in fellow pupils.

The Wilderness Team and ECO Team with Miss Neal and Miss Thomas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Josie Garnham said: “We are incredibly proud of everyone’s hard work in achieving this amazing feat and look forward to doing it all over again, with new missions in mind, in the next academic year.”

Pupils from the Eco Action Team and the Wilderness Team worked with staff to conduct an environmental review of the school and how it could be improved.

Presenting the award, ECO School team told the school: “It is great to see accountability and monitoring and evaluation marked in your Action Plan and that you identified a range of creative actions.”

Gold School Mark: Sports Crew with Claire Flavell and Mr Tranmer

Sports Crew members working with Claire Flavell and Steve Tranmer were awarded the 'Gold School Games Mark' award for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Mrs Garnham said: “The School Games Mark is, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community, and we are delighted to have been recognised for our success.”