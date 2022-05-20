Burton Latimer school delighted as Ofsted praise improvements

Staff, pupils and governors at a Burton Latimer school are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors praised them for making improvements.

Following previous ‘requires improvement’ ratings since 2009, inspectors judged Meadowside Primary School in Park Road to be ‘good’ in all five areas when they visited in March.

In a recently-published report inspectors said they found Meadowside to be a happy school where pupils ‘enjoy their learning’ and where pupils say they ‘feel safe’.

Angela Holyhead Josie Garnham and Mia Lewis with the school council and Jeff the reading dog

Headteacher Josie Garnham said: “We are delighted with the result. We already knew it was a good school but it is fantastic for it be confirmed by Ofsted.

"This judgement of good is a validation of the hard work of staff, governors and pupils and the support of parent and carers at Meadowside Primary School.”

The report said: “Leaders promote pupils well-being well. They have high expectations of pupils. They have set out an ambitious diverse curriculum that takes account of pupils backgrounds.

“Pupils behave well. They are polite and respectful. Pupils know that bullying is not tolerated. Pupils have a very clear understanding of equality and diversity.”

The Gruffalo reading area

Mrs Garnham added: “The Meadowside team is fantastic. Despite dealing with a pandemic between this and the last inspection they have continued to improve the school and ensure it is a great place for our children to learn and grow.”

Meadowside Primary School is still under the control of the local authority. Currently there are 351 pupils on the school roll.

This was the first routine inspection the school at the school since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Inspectors discussed the impact of the pandemic with leaders and took it into account in their evaluation.

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “This is a remarkable achievement for the school and demonstrates the hard work and dedication of the head teacher, staff, governors, pupils and their families.

Head teacher Josie Garnham with pupils

“As the local authority we are committed to offering the support required to help schools on their improvement journeys so that our children have the best life chances possible.”