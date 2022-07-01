Burton Latimer school marks 'Good' Ofsted with time capsule

Pupils, staff and governors at Burton Latimer’s Meadowside School have marked their successful Ofsted report by burying a time capsule and hosting VIP guests.

Children entertained Councillor Scott Edwards, NNC’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, at the North Northamptonshire Council-run school.

After being welcomed by headteacher, Josie Garnham, guests were entertained by the choir and musical theatre group, watched gymnastics and dance displays and spoke to year six ambassadors and pupils who attend Meadowside’s afterschool clubs.

Members of the Junior Leadership Team meet with guests in the 'Pen Palace'

Mrs Garnham said: “We were delighted that our guests accepted our invitation to come and see what a fantastic school Meadowside is.

“It was also an opportunity for the school to say thank you to the local authority for supporting the school’s journey to ‘Good’.”

Guests toured classes, lessons, outside zones and were given a presentation of the school murals in the library and foyer by the junior leadership team.

After, the visitors spent some time talking to school leaders and governors about future developments in the Pen Palace before departing.

Cllr Scott Edwards was a special guest and was invited to bury a time capsule

To commemorate the visit Cllr Edwards and members of the junior leadership team buried a time capsule in the school grounds.

Following previous ‘requires improvement’ ratings since 2009, inspectors judged Meadowside Primary School to be ‘good’ in all five areas when they visited in March 2022.

In a recently-published report inspectors said they found Meadowside to be a happy school where pupils ‘enjoy their learning’ and where pupils say they ‘feel safe’.