Corby Technical School students celebrate excellent GCSE results

There was a buzz of excitement at Corby Technical School today, as 150 students celebrated their GCSE results and looked forward to their further education plans.

Angela Reynolds, Principal at Corby Technical School, part of Brooke Weston Trust, said: "We’re proud to see some outstanding results from our students today that are greatly deserved, and we are exceptionally proud of each of them.

"These results reflect our students' dedication and perseverance, setting a strong foundation for their future endeavours. They're a testament to both their hard work and the supportive learning environment we foster at Corby Technical School.

"I want to congratulate our students and extend a huge thank you to our teachers, staff, parents, and carers for their invaluable support. Whilst examination success is always lovely to celebrate, we are also extremely proud of the way in which our young people have developed throughout their time with us.”

Many students will join the school’s sixth form, while others are pursuing apprenticeships in various fields including: Cassidy R in Bricklaying, Kurtis M in Engineering with Tata Steel and Leonie F in Nursery Care. Staff and career advisors were on hand to provide guidance to help students navigate their future paths.

The school’s Art department celebrated standout results, including 9s from Ruby and Urszula, and 8s from Lily and Angela. In English, top performers included grade 9s from Olivia P and 8s from Marian, Gretil and Arina and a 7 from Dylan. In Sport, Kacper L, Rene H and Roman G gained Distinctions and Distinction*, with Rene planning to return to the school as a PE Technician Apprentice. CTS’ physicists excelled with five grade 9s, and Food GCSE saw impressive results, including Esosa I’s grade 8.

In addition, Maya A achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s, Zhivo K received seven grade 9s and two grade 8s, Ollie J achieved four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a Distinction and Isabella W received four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a grade 7.

Mrs. Reynolds added: “Our year 11 students have been wonderful role models for our younger students, and we have high expectations for the next cohort to build upon the successes of this year. We are excited to be introducing Art Photography and Business as new courses into our sixth form and I am looking forward to meeting the new year 12 cohort in September.”

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, remarked: "I am incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding GCSE results. Their success is a testament to their hard work and resilience, combined with the invaluable support of their families and the exceptional learning environment created by our wonderful staff. Together, they all embody our core value of Ambition For All.”

To find out more about Corby Technical School, please visit: www.corbytechnicalschool.org/