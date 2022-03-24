Corby sisters set to compete at Cheerleading World Championships

Two Corby schoolgirls will make the trip across the pond next month to compete at the Cheerleading World Championships.

Sisters Erin and Scarlett Rolfe will travel to Orlando in Florida to take part in the event - dubbed the Olympics for cheerleading - which is held between April 23 and April 25.

The pair both attend Corby Business Academy, whose headteacher has spoken of his pride at their achievements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin and Scarlett Rolfe are competing at the event in Florida next month.

Year 12 pupil Erin (aged 16) and Year 10 student Scarlett (14) have been cheerleading since they were four-years-old and are elite athletes who compete at the highest level.

Each week they travel to Milton Keynes and Essex for their training sessions to prepare for upcoming competitions throughout the year.

Their talent, skill and dedication sees them tumble, stunt, jump and dance all throughout a two-and-a-half minute performance.

Corby Business Academy principal Simon Underwood said: “We are immensely proud of both Erin’s and Scarlett’s achievements.

"Competing at a world level standard obviously requires skill and talent, but it also takes dedication and resilience.

“What the girls have accomplished should quite rightly be celebrated.

"We are all behind their journey and can’t wait to see more in the future."