Collingtree C of E Primary School provides “a remarkable culture of care and compassion,” latest SIAMS inspection reports

Collingtree C of E Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET) has been commended in its latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) for “providing a remarkable culture of care and compassion” where “pupils and adults feel valued and their wellbeing is prioritised.”

SIAMS inspections evaluate how effectively schools foster a strong Christian ethos, setting the foundations for ensuring pupils, staff, and the wider community can flourish.

Within the inspection report, the school was praised for living out its Christian vision in every aspect of school life. The inspector highlighted that "Collingtree is a welcoming and highly inclusive school” adding that the school’s approach “enables pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and those who are vulnerable or disadvantaged, to succeed.”

Nicola Stutters, Head of School at Collingtree C of E Primary School, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our SIAMS inspection. At Collingtree, we want every child to feel seen, heard and valued.

Collingtree C of E Primary School pupils

“Our Christian values guide everything we do, and it’s wonderful to see this recognised in a report that reflects who we are as a school family.”

The report highlighted many key strengths, including:

“Leaders understand their community and the well embedded vision and values underpin every aspect of school life. This enables pupils and adults to flourish.”

“There is a sense of togetherness, with staff and pupil wellbeing at the heart of everything the school does.”

“The school is an increasingly diverse community, bringing together pupils and adults of many faiths and none. Differences of religion, heritage, ability and background are embraced. Pupils are confident, articulate and inclusive.”

“Collective worship is invitational and inclusive… It contributes to pupils’ and adults’ spiritual development.”

“Responsibilities within the school, such as the Collingtree collective, eco council and school council… enable the pupils to develop leadership skills.”

“Through the school vision, pupils have a strong sense of justice and responsibility. The school values underpin the language of the school and pupils are instilled with a strong moral code.”

“Pupils are encouraged to think of different ways to support the wider community. This includes contributing to the school ‘larder of love,’ or giving outgrown clothes to those who need them.”

Amongst the findings, the report also highlighted the impact of being part of a wider family of schools – Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET). For example, the inspector noted that “the vision of the trust resonates with the school vision as both focus on enabling pupils to flourish...this emphasis on flourishing creates a community which works together to achieve the best possible outcomes for pupils and adults.”

Collingtree C of E Primary School pupils

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, said: “My congratulations go to Collingtree C of E Primary for this glowing report.

“This is a school where every child is valued, where diversity is celebrated, and the whole community pulls together to help each other flourish.

“It’s a fantastic example of how kindness and inclusion can make a difference.”