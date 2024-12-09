Blisworth Community Primary School Crowned Overall School of the Year at the Northamptonshire Educations Awards

Blisworth Community Primary School is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded Overall School of the Year at the prestigious Northamptonshire Education Awards (NEA) 2024.

This recognition highlights the school’s commitment to excellence in education and its dedication to fostering a nurturing and innovative learning environment. The judges felt "the school excelled in many different areas and so deserve the accolade of overall school of the year".

Blisworth Community Primary School had been shortlisted in the following categories:

English Team/Teacher of the Year

Primary School of the Year

Headteacher of the Year – Leah Jenkins

The Northamptonshire Education Awards hosted by All Things Business celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation in the education sector across the county. The awards aim to recognise and reward the hard work, dedication, and success of schools and educators who contribute significantly to the local community.

Miss Leah Jenkins, Headteacher of Blisworth Community Primary School, expressed her delight at the news: “We are incredibly proud and thrilled to have unexpectedily won overall school of the year. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils, and the entire school community.

"At Blisworth, we strive to create an environment where every child can thrive and achieve their full potential. Being acknowledged in this way is truly an honour and motivates us to continue our journey of excellence. Thank you to Northamptonshire Education Awards for recognising the importance of the education sector and the future that our children will create”.

Danielle Warren, Deputy Head of Blisworth Community Primary School, added: “I am immensely proud of our school and particularly pleased to see Leah being recognised for the fantastic work that she does. Her leadership and dedication have been instrumental in driving our school forward and ensuring that our pupils receive the best possible education.”

You can read more about the awards and this year's winners here: https://awards.allthingsbusiness.co.uk/nea/this-years-winners-nea/