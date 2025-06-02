Back-to-Back Brilliance: Weavers Academy Year 7 Netball Team retain District Champion Title
With a season marked by sharp passes, confident shooting, and unwavering team spirit, the girls have built on their previous success to defend their title in style. Their consistency, commitment, and composure under pressure have made them a standout force in district competition.
“It’s not just about winning,” said one of the team coaches. “It’s about the way they win—together, with positivity and pride. This group has grown so much in confidence and skill, and they absolutely deserve every bit of this success.”
Game after game, the Year 7 team demonstrated discipline, determination, and an unshakeable sense of unity—qualities that have come to define their approach both on and off the court. Whether intercepting key passes, supporting each other from the sidelines, or pushing through tough moments, the team has shown what it means to play with heart.
The players' hard work at training and their commitment to improving week by week have paid off once again, as they now proudly hold onto their title for another year.
With such a strong foundation and a promising group of athletes coming through, the future of netball at Weavers Academy is looking very bright indeed.