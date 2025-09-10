10 years of Rushden Primary Academy: A decade of learning, laughter and community

Proud Moments - Students admire their work on display during the 10-Year school celebrationplaceholder image
Rushden Primary Academy marked a special milestone last weekend, celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a lively community party. Families, staff, and pupils past and present came together to reflect on a decade of growth, achievements and friendships.

The celebrations were filled with fun and entertainment for all ages. Live music from Rhythm Junction kept spirits high throughout the afternoon, while children enjoyed a thrilling reptile zoo experience, an energetic bouncy castle, and exciting football challenges.

Headteacher Lindsay Edwards said, “It was wonderful to see our children and families come together to celebrate 10 years of learning at Rushden Primary Academy. Our community is at the heart of everything we do, I am so proud to lead such a special school.”

Since opening its doors in 2015, Rushden Primary Academy has grown into a vibrant hub of education and community spirit. The 10-year anniversary event not only celebrated the past but also looked ahead to many more years of learning, laughter, and success.

