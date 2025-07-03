Wellingborough Inner Wheel donates £1,200

By Lyn Redman
Contributor
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 09:36 BST
Lyn presenting the cheque to DSO trustee Kathryn.placeholder image
Lyn presenting the cheque to DSO trustee Kathryn.
Lyn Redman and other members of Wellingborough Inner Wheel presented a cheque for £1,200 to Dementia Sings Out. The money was raised during her year in office and she was delighted to give it to such a worthy cause.

DSO meet every Thursday morning at 10.30am at Compass Church. This voluntary group provide a great service to the local community and their meetings are so happy and uplifting it is a pleasure to support them.

During the year the club has also supported the Daylight Centre, Wellingborough Foodbank and made a donation of £500 to the Salvation Army.

