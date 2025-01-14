The Core at Corby Cube and KidsAid “M-Power” Young People Through Dramatherapy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Core at Corby Cube, in collaboration with the local charity KidsAid, is proud to offer Dramatherapy sessions aimed at supporting the mental health of young people aged 12-16 years.

M-Power is an engaging and practical 12-week group therapy course set to begin on Wed 26 February; with registrations of interest now open.

Dramatherapy is a form of Psychotherapy. Dramatherapists are both clinicians and artists who draw on their knowledge of theatre and therapy to use as a medium for psychological therapy in a way that is engaging, enjoyable and effective. Techniques used may include drama, story-making, music, movement and art, to work with any issue that has presented itself.

M-Power is available for up to 10 young people who will go on the 12-week journey together and leave empowered by the new skills and tools they have learned to cope with life's challenges.

Dramatherapy sessions to begin on Wed 26 February

Karen Cudby, The Core’s Youth Development Coordinator, says: “We are all thrilled at The Core to be partnering with KidsAid on this much-needed programme. Young people have consistently told us how important it is to have effective mental health support accessible in spaces they already feel comfortable in. M-Power Dramatherapy will do exactly that, providing a 12-week programme, tailored to their needs and delivered in our town centre youth space. This is a wonderful opportunity for young people to access support that could hugely impact their well-being and future success. We strongly encourage any agencies currently working with young people in this age group to refer those who might benefit through our expression of interest form. We are so grateful to our funders for making this possible.”

Rebecca Caswell-Fox, Chief Executive Officer of KidsAid, says: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Core on this important project. As a charity providing therapies for children and young people for over 17 years, we understand the profound impact that accessible mental health support can have for young people. M-Power Dramatherapy will give young people the opportunity to engage in a programme that is tailored to their needs and delivered in a safe, familiar space. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of young people in our community.”

Due to the nature of the course, places will be allocated according to who the therapists feel will be able to best benefit from this type of group programme.

Those interested in registering their interest, or looking for more information, can visit www.thecorecorby.com/m-power to do so. This course is offered free of charge. M-Power is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as well as funding from the Northamptonshire Community Fund.