Swansgate Shopping Centre celebrates successful Diwali Festival of Lights event

Swansgate Shopping Centre, in partnership with the Wellingborough District Hindu Association (WDHA), successfully hosted a vibrant and exciting Diwali Festival of Lights event on Saturday, October 25th. The community event brought together people of all backgrounds to celebrate the Hindu festival, which marks the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

The day was filled with dazzling cultural performances and engaging activities that were enjoyed by the entire community. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in creative workshops, including the art of rangoli, diya decorating, and intricate henna art. The centre came alive with dynamic live entertainment, featuring Bollywood, Garba, and Bharatnatyam dance performances, as well as high-energy music from a live DJ. Younger guests enjoyed a dedicated Rangoli Colouring Station and a Lantern Making Activity.

Reflecting on the event's success, Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said, "We were delighted to bring the spirit of Diwali to Swansgate. This event was a wonderful opportunity for people to come together and experience the joy, colour, and culture of the Festival of Lights. We are proud to have partnered with WDHA to create a truly memorable day for our community and are thrilled with the turnout."

Ishver Patel MBE, Sanatan Hindu Mandir Schools and Outreach Coordinator at WDHA, added, "Diwali is a time for celebration, reflection, and community, and we were excited to share our traditions with everyone at Swansgate. We were delighted to have worked with Swansgate to bring the community together and celebrate the spirit of unity and light."

The Diwali Festival of Lights event was a day of joy, community, and cultural discovery, successfully lighting up the day with celebration and bringing the community together.

Visit our website for more information about Swansgate and our upcoming events: https://swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/

To find out more about the WDHA, visit their website: https://wdha.co.uk/