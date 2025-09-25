Running trio raise almost £3,000 for Northamptonshire Mind

A trio of friends who donned their trainers to complete the Great North Run have raised an incredible £2,825 for Northamptonshire Mind.

Pals Kev Garfield, Richard Crook and Brian Jukes completed the 13.1 mile running challenge in Newcastle on Sunday 7th September with all monies raised going directly to the Northampton-based charity, which provides vital mental health services in Northamptonshire.

Of the achievement, Head of Business Support at VMS Ltd Kev Garfield, who spearheaded the charity run, said: “With the help of a strong network, alongside local businesses including VMS Ltd, BACA, BTN automotive, JW Signs and D&H Commercial Repairs Ltd, we successfully completed the Great North Run and have raised almost £3,000 for Northamptonshire Mind.

“Our little running group was established to provide support to Richard following the loss of his twin brother, who sadly passed away in 2023 aged just 45.

Richard, Kev and Brian after completing the Great North Run.

“It’s important to recognise the impact of mental health on many individuals, particularly as one in four people experience related challenges, So for the three of us, the opportunity to assist others and unite businesses for the benefit of the community has been remarkable.”

Speaking of the support received, Northamptonshire Mind’s community services manager, Paul Marshall, said: “We’re incredibly honoured that Kev, Brian and Richard chose to support Northamptonshire Mind. Donations like theirs make a real difference, helping us be there when people need us most.

“Their run is also a powerful reminder of the role friendship plays in men’s mental health. Too often men struggle in silence, but by looking out for one another we can change that. Our Community Mental Health Hubs provide a safe space where people can find connection, understanding and share their experiences.

“Every step they ran helps break down stigma and ensure more people get the support they deserve.”

The running trio’s Just Giving page is still accepting donations at: www.justgiving.com/page/kev-garfield-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=EM

If you would like to find out more about Northamptonshire Mind visit www.northamptonshiremind.org.uk