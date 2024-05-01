Residents at Elm Bank care home soak up the sun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. All of the residents at Elm Bank care home enjoy the wonderful outdoor garden space the home has to offer, and it is simply a joy to be entertained in the surroundings. The sun was out, the birds were singing and the music created by Chris Beahan added to the beautiful surroundings. To start the afternoon off, the residents had a lovely tea with cakes, had time to chat to one another before enjoying the music and the warmth of the spring sunshine.

Sheila, a resident at Elm Bank said, “We have all enjoyed being outside in the warm sun, it was nice to be able to get together and enjoy the music and the gardens. I really enjoy being outside.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives, The sun has been out and the birds singing, it was just nice to be out in the fresh air surrounded with the smell of beautiful flowers, and the sound of music from Chris Beahan. The gardens at the home are beautiful for all of us to enjoy and we all try to get outside as much as possible throughout the year".

Springtime music in beautiful surroundings

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.