Precious peregrine print unveiled

By christopher orourkeContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
When members of Higham Ferrers Tourism Committee saw a painting featuring the town's famous peregrine falcons, they knew they had to have a copy.

The painting had been created by acclaimed artist Ophelia Redpath, who used to live in the town, and who had been invited back to give a talk at the recent Arts Weekend, which was organised by the Friends of St Mary's and Higham Ferrers Tourism.

Ophelia, the 2021 Sky Landscape artist of the year, painted the peregrine falcons which had made a home in St Mary's Church Spire as a tribute to the time she lived in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

''We loved the painting from the moment it was unveiled at the Arts Weekend and we recently voted to get a print. I am thrilled to say we got the first of 100 prints,'' said Liz Barnatt, Higham Ferrers Tourism's chairperson.

THE PEREGRINES HAVE LANDED Unveiling a copy of Ophelia Redpath's Peregrine PaintingTHE PEREGRINES HAVE LANDED Unveiling a copy of Ophelia Redpath's Peregrine Painting
THE PEREGRINES HAVE LANDED Unveiling a copy of Ophelia Redpath's Peregrine Painting

The print was framed and displayed on an easel and unveiled at a special ''Thank You'' evening for local gardeners who took part in the recent Secret Gardens of Higham Ferrers.

Noted auctioneer Richard Barnwell, the guest speaker for the evening, lent a hand unveiling the precious peregrine print, pictured together with Pam Webbley Friends of St Mary's left and Liz Barnatt chair of Higham Ferrers Tourism.

The print has found a home in the town's historic Chichele College and it will be displayed at many future events at this venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

''We are also planning to get small cards printed of the peregrine painting, the idea being to offer them as gifts or thank-you cards. Ophelia has given us permission to do this, and I am sure there are a lot of people who might want to buy a smaller version of this famous painting'', Liz added.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.