Play Team at Kettering General Hospital support National Smile Month

The Paediatric department at Kettering General Hospital have been working to raise awareness of good dental hygiene for National Smile Month.

Kettering General Hospital, Skylark ward have teamed up with an Oral Health Specialist for National Smile Month to teach children about oral health hygiene.

National Smile Month, the UK’s largest oral health campaign, spanned from 12 May to 12 June this year. The annual campaign raises awareness of important oral health issues and encourages good dental hygiene practices for children.

National Smile Month is a great opportunity for parents and children to think about ways to elevate their oral hygiene routines.

Jasmine Little, Oral Health Specialist and Claire Green, Play Specialist Co-Ordinator organised activities for National Smile Month on Skylark ward at KGH

This month, the Play Team at KGH welcomed Oral Health Specialist, Jasmine Little to Skylark Ward. Jasmine supported the team’s efforts in promoting National Smile Month with fun, dental health themed activities on the ward encouraging the children to think about their oral health hygiene.

Equipped with engaging props and displays, Jasmine spent time with children on the ward, asking about their oral hygiene habits, handing out toothpastes and advising on the best practices.

Jasmine said; “Some of the key oral health hygiene messages, are to brush your teeth as soon as they come through. It’s really important that we are brushing our teeth twice a day, last thing before bed and at one other time in the day, using a fluoride toothpaste for two minutes.

“Another key oral hygiene message is when we are brushing our teeth, that when we have finished, we spit the toothpaste out and we do not rinse with mouthwash or water. That ensures that the fluoride stays on the teeth for as long as possible to keep them lovely, healthy, and strong.

“One of our other key oral hygiene messages is in relation to sugar and diet. It is important that if we do have any sugar in our diet, that this is kept to mealtimes only. That ensures that our teeth are being kept safe throughout the day. In between meals it is important that we focus on tooth-friendly snacks like cheese, crackers, and anything savoury.”

Oral Health Specialist, Jasmine demonstrated good brushing techniques and spoke to children on the ward about the importance of catching dental hygiene issues early. Jasmine shared the importance of visiting the dentist as soon as teeth come through, ideally before the age of one.

The Play Team at KGH also set up a child-friendly display on dental hygiene outside Skylark ward and hosted a range of activities for the children to take part in.

Written by Lucy Read.