Over £3,000 raised by Councillor Lora Lawman to help Northamptonshire-based charity launch ground-breaking jewellery enterprise

Chair of North Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Lora Lawman, has raised more than £3000 to fund an exciting new jewellery-making initiative at Teamwork Trust, a Northamptonshire-based charity dedicated to empowering adults with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health needs.

With three centres in Wellingborough, Corby and Kettering, the vital funds will enable service users to develop valuable skills, craft unique jewellery, and gain real-world experience in running an enterprise, helping to build confidence and independence.

A year of fundraising highlights

Lora's fundraising journey kicked off in January at the Core Theatre, Corby, with a spectacular event featuring Northants Sings Out, the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists. Their viral performance of Madonna's "Music" earned over one million views and 40,000 likes, including a personal endorsement from Madonna herself.

Councillor Lora Lawman (centre) with Teamwork Trust CEO Helen Burdett-Wright (right).

Councillor Lara Lawman also hosted a charity concert on Sunday March 9 headlined by Rock Choir Northants, at The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. The event also featured performances from Tresham College Students Musical Choir, and the immensely talented tenor, Joshua Daniel.

A delectable four-course meal at Manor House Restaurant rounded off the fundraising efforts last night (Thursday March 13), where diners paid for their meals, contributing to the fundraising total. The venue, run by Tresham College, also helps train the chefs of tomorrow.

£3,000 raised so far

Lora has raised more than £3,000 so far for Teamwork, which excludes any money raised during the meal. The celebratory cheque with the final total will be presented to Teamwork Trust at the Annual Council of North Northants Council in Corby, on May 22, 2025.

Rock Choir Northants performing at The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, earlier in March.

Reflecting on her motivation to support Teamwork Trust, Councillor Lora Lawman shared:

"When I became Chairman of North Northants Council, I wanted to support a smaller local charity where any amount raised could make a real difference. I had known about Teamwork Trust from my time as Town Mayor and saw firsthand the incredible work they do."

Lora, a passionate fundraiser, added:

"I deeply care about people, especially those facing challenges in life. Seeing the impact of fundraising efforts inspires me to keep going. Donations play a crucial role in helping people achieve independence and live their best lives."

Britain's Got Talent finalists, Northants Sings Out, perform at the Core Theatre, Corby, as part of Teamwork Trust fundraiser

Helen Burdett Wright, CEO of Teamwork Trust, expressed her gratitude:

"Councillor Lora’s incredible fundraising efforts will make a lasting difference to our service users. The new jewellery-making kits will provide opportunities for creativity, skill development, and enterprise, as well as promoting manual dexterity and fine motor skills —helping individuals gain confidence and independence.

“We are incredibly thankful for her support and the generosity of everyone who contributed."

A delectable four-course meal at Manor House Restaurant

The new jewellery enterprise will support Teamwork Trust’s vision to create a world where Learning Disabilities, Autism or Mental Health challenges are not barriers to people wanting to actively participate in their community through educational learning, work skills training, volunteering and social enterprise.

For more information about Teamwork Trust and how you can support their mission, visit Teamwork Trust Website.