Orchard House Residential Care Home celebrates Clara 'Babs' Websters 101st birthday

Orchard House Residential Care Home was filled with joy and laughter as residents, staff, family, and friends gathered to celebrate the 101st birthday of Clara Webster, affectionately known as “Babs”.

The special day was marked with a heart-warming celebration, complete with decorations, balloons, banners, and a blanket printed with family photos. The event was a testament to the close-knit community at Orchard House, with some staff members even coming in on their day off to extend their well-wishes to Babs.

Babs’ daughter, Beverley, expressed her gratitude to the Orchard House team, saying, “Babs has been in Orchard House for one year and we cannot praise the staff highly enough for the wonderful celebration they staged for her. The lovely staff really touched her heart (and ours)!”

In a display of culinary excellence, the home’s chef, Jemma, baked a special birthday cake for Babs. Thankfully, it was not adorned with 101 candles!

The birthday celebration followed the Orchard Oscars held the previous night; an event dedicated to celebrating staff excellence within the team.

Angela Roughton, manager at Orchard House, shared her thoughts on the occasion: “It was a wonderful celebration for Babs, and we are honoured to share this momentous occasion with her and indeed our wider family. Our thanks to all who helped make the day so special.”

Beverley added: “The Webster clan extends their heartfelt thanks to Orchard House for making Babs’ 101st birthday a truly memorable occasion.”