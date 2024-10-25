Northampton Academy teacher Jill Blakey selected for prestigious Art Fair’s 10th edition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Maths Teacher and Head of STEM at Northampton Academy, Jill Blakey, has been selected from international submissions to exhibit at one the UK’s major regional art fairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill Blakey works part time at Northampton Academy and the rest of the time works as an Artist. Jill will be taking her artworks to Art Fair East in Norfolk. The fair is held in the in the Georgian splendour of The Assembly House, Norwich from 8th-10th November 2024.

Jill said: ‘I am thrilled to have been selected for Art Fair East 2024. This will be a chance to reach new audiences with my work and I am excited to be showing in a fair that has already exhibited international names like Banksy and Nando Kallweit. I plan on displaying some very large and very colourful artworks as well as a new collection of limited-edition prints’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art Fair East’s co-founder Will Teather said: “We are delighted to have Jill taking part in our 2024 event. We always have more submissions than we can accommodate which ensures that the quality remains high."

Jill Blakey in her studio

Founded, and curated by established artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling, Art Fair East has become acknowledged as one of the leading regional fairs in the country. Now in its tenth year it showcases contemporary art from around the UK and overseas. As artists themselves, Will and Brian are passionate about getting more people interested in original contemporary art and helping artists to make a living from their work. The 2023 fair attracted thousands of visitors from around the country.

Jill Blakey began her Art career during lockdown in 2020 and since then, as well as working as a Maths Teacher and the Head of STEM at Northampton Academy, Jill has sold over 120 original paintings and many limited-edition prints. Jill’s art exudes energy and happiness, using acrylics and spray paint Jill created vibrant and lively abstract pieces which are sure to make a statement in any home. Jill’s website is www.jillblakeyart.co.uk if you want to see more.

More details of the event can be found at www.artfaireast.com

Event information:

One of Jill's recent pieces

Art Fair East 2024, The Assembly House, Norwich

PRIVATE VIEW Thursday 7th November 6pm to 9pm

OPEN TO PUBLIC Friday 8th November 10.30am to 5.30pm

OPEN TO PUBLIC Saturday 9th November 10.30am to 6.00pm

OPEN TO PUBLIC Sunday 10th November 10.30am to 5pm