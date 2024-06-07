New trustees sought by local charity Groundwork Northamptonshire
All the details are here: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/were-seeking-new-trustees/
Award winning charity Groundwork Northamptonshire is seeking new trustees.
Kate Williams, CEO of Groundwork Northamptonshire, explains: “A strong, skilled and committed board of trustees is at the heart of our governance. The expertise of our trustees underpins our governance and supports our senior leadership team with strategic direction, vision and goal setting.”
Groundwork Northamptonshire is seeking new trustees who have one or more of the following:
· Legal skills
· HR Policies and safeguarding skills
· Previous board experience for other not for profit organisations
· Lived experience of the work that Groundwork Northamptonshire does
· Experience of a school or young person’s environment/workplace
· Interest in community development and voluntary work, the local environment and/ or wellbeing, creativity, children and young people
· Volunteering experience with Groundwork Northamptonshire
Groundwork Northamptonshire would also love to recruit young people to their trustee board – those who are looking for board experience and want to further understand the voluntary and community sector.
Kate Williams added: “We want to expand the diversity of our board. We welcome applications from women, people of colour, people with disabilities and those aged 45 and under, as well as applications from other underrepresented or marginalised groups.
"We are a friendly and welcoming board in need of new perspectives and diverse voices to help us continue to ‘Change Lives and Change Places’ with those who need it most.”
Are you interested?
The closing date for new trustee applications is Friday, 21st June 2024
Want to apply?
Please send us your CV with a 1 page supporting statement that outlines your skills, knowledge, lived experience or passion that you would bring to our Board.
Please email CE [email protected].
If you would like to arrange an informal chat about the role beforehand, please do get in touch and email our CEO Kate. All the details and the full trustees pack is here: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/were-seeking-new-trustees/
Here’s a little more about Groundwork Northamptonshire …
The charity’s vision is ‘a Northamptonshire where people of all ages are valued and empowered, a place where everyone, regardless of their background and situation, has access to vibrant green spaces, enabling them to thrive’.
The charity is particularly well known for:
· Its award-winning community green space and garden, Green Patch in Kettering, which attracts around 4,4000 visitors every year.
· Tackling poverty and supporting with cooked meals, nutritional advice, growing projects, and food donations.
· Twywell Hills and Dales, a 42-acre nature reserve in north Northamptonshire.
· Its life changing and lifesaving youthwork programme.
· The Green Doctors energy advice programme.
· Its expertise in biodiversity and green space management and the ability to engage people of all ages and from all backgrounds in environmental education.
· Made With Many, a project the charity manages and which champions creativity in the county.