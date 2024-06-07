New trustees sought by local charity Groundwork Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisation, which runs a host of Northamptonshire green, cultural and creative projects and also works with young people and adults to help them overcome challenges and find new opportunities, is seeking new trustees to help steer and grow the organisation.

All the details are here: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/were-seeking-new-trustees/

Award winning charity Groundwork Northamptonshire is seeking new trustees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Williams, CEO of Groundwork Northamptonshire, explains: “A strong, skilled and committed board of trustees is at the heart of our governance. The expertise of our trustees underpins our governance and supports our senior leadership team with strategic direction, vision and goal setting.”

Green Patch, Kettering project

Groundwork Northamptonshire is seeking new trustees who have one or more of the following:

· Legal skills

· HR Policies and safeguarding skills

· Previous board experience for other not for profit organisations

· Lived experience of the work that Groundwork Northamptonshire does

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Experience of a school or young person’s environment/workplace

· Interest in community development and voluntary work, the local environment and/ or wellbeing, creativity, children and young people

· Volunteering experience with Groundwork Northamptonshire

Groundwork Northamptonshire would also love to recruit young people to their trustee board – those who are looking for board experience and want to further understand the voluntary and community sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Williams added: “We want to expand the diversity of our board. We welcome applications from women, people of colour, people with disabilities and those aged 45 and under, as well as applications from other underrepresented or marginalised groups.

"We are a friendly and welcoming board in need of new perspectives and diverse voices to help us continue to ‘Change Lives and Change Places’ with those who need it most.”

Are you interested?

The closing date for new trustee applications is Friday, 21st June 2024

Want to apply?

Please send us your CV with a 1 page supporting statement that outlines your skills, knowledge, lived experience or passion that you would bring to our Board.

Please email CE [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to arrange an informal chat about the role beforehand, please do get in touch and email our CEO Kate. All the details and the full trustees pack is here: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/were-seeking-new-trustees/

Here’s a little more about Groundwork Northamptonshire …

The charity’s vision is ‘a Northamptonshire where people of all ages are valued and empowered, a place where everyone, regardless of their background and situation, has access to vibrant green spaces, enabling them to thrive’.

The charity is particularly well known for:

· Its award-winning community green space and garden, Green Patch in Kettering, which attracts around 4,4000 visitors every year.

· Tackling poverty and supporting with cooked meals, nutritional advice, growing projects, and food donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Twywell Hills and Dales, a 42-acre nature reserve in north Northamptonshire.

· Its life changing and lifesaving youthwork programme.

· The Green Doctors energy advice programme.

· Its expertise in biodiversity and green space management and the ability to engage people of all ages and from all backgrounds in environmental education.