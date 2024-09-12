Make a difference - leading charity SERVE launches appeal for trustees

Leading county charity SERVE has launched a drive to find new trustees.

CEO Tony Gibbs said: “We are looking for ambitious professionals looking to make a meaningful impact?

“SERVE is seeking dedicated individuals with experience and expertise to join our team – we are particularly interested in those with a background in human resources,, the voluntary sector, or healthcare.

“This is a unique opportunity to contribute your skills and knowledge to a cause that makes a real difference.

“If you are ready to help shape the future, we invite you to reach out for an informal discussion. Please get in touch with Anita Harvey, our Chair of Trustees, at 01933 315555 or via email at [email protected].

“Your expertise could be exactly what we need to drive our mission forward.”